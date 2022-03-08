Big Brother Mzansi viewers can't get enough of Libo as many have expressed that he's their man crush since he became the Head of House on Monday night

The ladies who watch the reality show applauded Libo for his cleanliness and how he handles himself around other housemates who are competing for R2 million

The handsome star has also been praised for making viewers' favourite, Themba, his deputy when he won the HOH challenge in only the first round

Big Brother Mzansi viewers can't get enough of the new Head of House (HOH), Libo. The housemate has been trending on social media since he became the HOH on Monday night, 8 March.

Many viewers, especially ladies, are also crushing hard on the gentle brother. They've taken to their timelines to share how fine Libo is.

Many other viewers praised Libo for making fan fave, Themba, his deputy. Peeps have taken to Twitter to praise Libo for how clean he is. They agreed that he's the hottest HOH in the Big Brother Mzansi house this season.

@Simy_Nduh commented:

"Libo is such a gentle Xhosa gent."

@Yosoy4589 wrote:

"Libo is a clean gent, I can't believe his cleanliness made him win HOH."

@KayMosoeunyane added:

"Good morning to the Hottest HOH of the season. The only Housemate who won HOH alone in the first round. He was so good that he didn't need to go to the 2nd round. By now some people should know that Libo is a child of Grace ?? and you can't fight Grace #DearLibo #Libo"

Big Brother Mzansi viewers show love to Themba for being a straight talker

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba is a fan fave in this season of Big Brother Mzansi. The housemates have been talking about how they want to explore all the opportunities they'll get when the show ends, but Themba is all bout his money.

In his latest Diary Session, the star told Big Brother that his main focus is winning the R2 million. He shared that he'll only take the future gigs that come with being a contestant on the reality show after winning the prize money.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Themba's comments. Many shared that they like him because he's a straight talker. @sihlemasuku6 commented:

"He’s in it to win it, I like Themba. Each time he opens his mouth he makes sense."

