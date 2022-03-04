Evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Bongani Sikhukhula popularly known as Vyno Miller has opened up about life after the house

Vyno said he was devastated to learn about his friend and mentor Riky Rick's death when he was evicted

He also revealed that he has a recorded song with Riky Rick but he does not know when the song will be released

Vyno trended on social media after his eviction from the Big Brother Mzansi show on 27 August. Not only was he trending because fans were shocked by the triple eviction but because he was about to find out that his friend Riky Rick had died.

Vyno regarded the late Boss Zonke rapper as more than an industry colleague and a friend. To him, Riky Rick was like a brother.

TimesLive reports that Vyno said Ricky was one of the last people he had communicated with before entering the house. He also added that he was devasted to learn about his death. He said:

'It's still sensitive to me because he's one of the last people I spoke to before going into the house ... it is a sensitive thing to hear about, coming out of the house, and I'm still dealing with that. He was more like a friend and a colleague. Riky was friendly to everybody, he was a fun and loving guy who liked giving everyone advice."

Speaking on his fling with Terry that has tongues waging, Vyno said he plans to wait for her. According to The South African, the singer said his relationship with Terry is something he plans to pursue outside the house. He said:

"I like how spontaneous she is. I like that she speaks her mind and isn’t apologetic about living her true self."

