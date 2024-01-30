Former Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Bravo B trended on social media recently

Netizens have forgiven Bravo B following his disqualification from the Big Brother Mzansi house

The star was removed from the house after he said some rude remarks about Liema

Netizens have forgiven Bravo B following his incident. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

It seems like viewers not enjoying Big Brother Mzansi season four anymore after former housemate Bravo B was removed from the house. This came after the star made rude remarks with Makhekhe about housemate Liema.

Bravo B trends on social media

Bravto B has become a household name for many viewers and followers of the Big Brother Mzansi show. The former housemate has been trending on social media ever since he came into the show, and he also introduced Maskandi music to the BB Mzansi house.

A Twitter user @OlgaTaaibos posted a clip of the star and wrote that they had forgiven the former star and that they loved him. The user wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"We Forgive BravoB ❤️we love you."

See the post below:

Netizens forgive Bravo B

Many viewers and netizens have forgiven Bravo B following his rude remarks incident and his being disqualified from the show. See some of the comments below:

@Phindie_Zee said:

"There’s something special about Bravo maannn."

@GuguPhangela wrote:

"I can't even watch bbm since he left my TV is off."

@AmandaMampondo shared:

"Let's do a petition to ask Biggi to bring back."

@NontokozoMdaka4 tweeted:

"Ngabe ngikuthengela u swidi dali❤ WE FORGIVE BRAVOB. DEAR BRAVO B."

@micheal1961 responded:

"Realness, authenticity not being ashamed of where he comes from, his English, love he has for his friend, being able to humble and apologise."

@futhiblue189939 replied:

"WE FORGIVE BRAVOB. DEAR BRAVOB."

@AdorableHot wrote:

"He was the one."

BB Mzansi's language choice causes division

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 caused a division among its viewers recently on social media. Many netizens were unimpressed with this season's decision about language choices among housemates.

The complaint arose after the show posted a clip of Bravo B and Lerato chilling by the pool conversing in isiZulu on their official Instagram page and captioned it:

"Nothing says romance like the promise of an ocean, are we seeing a ship with BravoB and Lerato Modise #BBMzansi #SyaMosha."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News