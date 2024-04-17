Amapiano singing sensation Mawhoo and her friend, Noxolo, recently posed for a picture that had fans talking

In the picture, the Ngilemele singer and Noxolo looked beautiful as they showed off their stunning figures

Mawhoo faced some tough criticism though from some trolls, but the singer's fans came to her defence

Mawhoo knows how to shake up the internet. The singer and her friend sparked a debate online after a picture of theirs went viral.

Mawhoo and her friend posed for a stunning picture. Image: @mawhoo

Mawhoo and Noxolo steal hearts

The Amapiano singer with the voice of gold, Mawhoo and her friend, Noxolo, had the timelines ablaze. The duo posed for an iconic picture that had their fans gushing over them.

In the picture, the Ngilemele singer and Noxolo looked beautiful as they showcased their beautiful figures.

@MDNnewss shared the picture.

Mzansi criticises Mawhoo

The star might be some people's sweetheart, but Mawhoo has surely faced some tough criticism in the past.

The trolling never stopped, as people still mocked her recent picture. The singer previously trended after she claimed that Lil Wayne DM'd her.

@ChrisExcel2:

"I would risk it all for Mawhoo."

@kabelo:

"The ladies are gifted."

@TeffuJoy:

"Where our daughters find the purpose to living. Inspirational ladies of the 2000s."

@LilTunechi:

"Ei but Mawhoo, though."

What happened between Mawhoo and Hlubi Nkosi

Mawhoo always tops the trends with the scandals she finds herself in. Just a few weeks back, she settled the claims that she used to cheat with Hlubi Nkosi while he was married to Londie London.

She told L-Tido on his YouTube podcast that Hlubi Nkosi used to love her and is still obsessed with her.

Mawhoo also spoke against the couple trying to make things work, saying they would just fail miserably.

Mawhoo stuns in daring outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo, at her latest performance in Midrand, the star caught everyone's attention. She wore a very daring outfit.

South African peeps vibed to her performances when she sang her two Amapiano hit songs. However, many cannot seem to look past her embarrassing interview with L-Tido, where she spoke about her DMs from Lil Wayne.

