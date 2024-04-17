Gogo Skhotheni, a famous traditional healer turned DJ, performed recently, showing off her unique DJing skills

Reacting to the video, some people assumed that the reaction was faked or that Skhotheni paid the fan to act for the cameras

Gogo Skhotheni's fire set was the talk of the town recently. The podcaster turned DJ has built quite the fanbase, and she has been getting a lot of support with her new career.

A fan wept when Gogo Skhotheni performed her recent set. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Skhotheni has fans crying during set

Popular traditional healer and now performing DJ, Gogo Skhotheni, had a gig where she was shown so much love from the patrons.

X blogger @MDNnews posted the video, watch it below:

Mzansi questions if fan was genuine

In response to the video, some peeps speculated that the reaction was staged and not genuine. Some went on to further say that Skhotheni had paid the fan to perform for the cameras.

@General_Sport7:

"When an intoxicated person gets very emotional over nothing."

@SupaJacks:

"Nah.. this one is just acting nje & being extra. She knows she's being recorded."

@General_Sport7

"Everyone doing the djying thing. It's like a taxi business."

@siliki_breezah:

"La Familia lifestyle in Katlehong last week Saturday, there was no need for the gal to be extra."

@Tobyzn:

"Why is she crying like that? No need for all of that."

@MandiMALS

"Imagine dating those types of girls who love the front seat on groove with their phones up, but they used to sit at the back in school."

