Celebrity lookalikes are quickly becoming a global phenomenon as people have been going viral for looking like famous stars

South Africa has seen a rise in many locals trending on social media after being mistaken for celebrities

Briefly News reached out to readers to find out if they believe they look like anyone famous and the response has been nothing short of hilarious

Have you ever been told that you look like a famous celebrity? It seems it’s not rare at all to be mistaken for a star these days.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was recently taken aback when he learned that there is a fellow South African who looks exactly like him roaming these streets. Briefly News reported that he reacted to the viral snap of his lookalike who posed next to a big tuna fish while at work. The rapper took to his timeline later in the day and hilariously shared that something was fishy as he reacted to the trending picture.

Cassper Nyovest reacted to a viral post of someone who looks like him. Image: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

This trend continued when an AKA lookalike was spotted in a church months after the rapper died. Briefly News reported that fans were astonished by a viral photo of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper AKA, sparking discussions about celebrity doppelgängers.

The pastor's uncanny likeness to AKA led to jokes and speculation about reincarnation, with many humorously suggesting that AKA returned as a pastor. The resemblance was so striking that fans couldn't help but do a double take, highlighting the intriguing nature of lookalikes in popular culture.

We asked our readers to share which famous person they think they resemble, and the responses we received were nothing short of hilarious.

1. Mzansi's Teyana Taylor

One reader, Sylk Meduza from Upington, claims that people always tell her she's the spitting image of Teyana Taylor:

“They say I look like her.”

Sis needs to head to Hollywood to play her stunt double ASAP!

Sylk Meduza has been told that she looks like Teyana Taylor. Image: SylkMeduza/Facebook, Teyana Taylor/Getty Images

2. Mumsy from Uzalo finds her lookalike

On the other hand, Briefly News reader Reneilwe Twin from Johannesburg said:

“People say I look like Mumsy from Uzalo.”

Here, Reneilwe is pictured next to Nomcebo Gumede, who plays Mumsy on the hit show. Do you think that they look similar? We definitely see something.

Reneilwe Twin bears a striking resemblance to Nomcebo Gumede. Image: Reneilwe Twin/Facebook, Uzalo/X

3. Reader claims to look like Cyril Ramaphosa

Some readers went beyond celebrities, with Kumkani Luboya claiming to look like Cyril Ramaphosa. Reactions to this claim were mixed, but we will let you decide. See the submission below:

Cyril Ramaphosa's self-proclaimed lookalike poses with him. Image: Supplied

4. Judas Maphari reckons he's Mpura's twin

Judas Maphari said he looked like Mpura and many readers agreed that he resembles the late Amapiano superstar. Would he make you do a double take if you spotted him out on the streets?

The late Mpura has a lookalike in Juda Maphari. Image: Judas Maphari/Facebook, Mpura/Instagram

5. Is this Khuli Chana's brother from another mother?

Meanwhile, Simfumeme from the Eastern Cape shared a picture and claimed to resemble Khuli Chana. What do you guys think?

Khuli Chana may have a twin in Simfumene. Image: Supplied. Khuli Chana/Instagram

As the responses poured in, it became clear that our readers have a great sense of humour when it comes to their celebrity lookalikes.

International celebrity lookalikes

Prince Harry

If ever Prince Harry wants to use a body double, he does not need to look very far. Tim Rooke has left many people confused by his striking resemblance to the Prince. Eonline reported that even the doppelgänger's own child was confused after seeing Prince Harry's photo on the cover of a magazine.

Tim Rooke looks exactly like Prince Harry. Image: Tim Rooke/TikTok, Getty Images

Ariana Grande

TikTok user Paige Niemann looks exactly like US singer Ariana Grande. Eonline reported that the social media star has more than 10.3 million followers and frequently rocks looks inspired by the singer in her videos.

Paige Niemann has gained fame for her striking resemblance to Ariana Grande. Image: Ariana Grande/Instagram, Paige Niemann/TikTok

Cyril Ramaphosa lookalike opens up about life as president’s twin

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Joel Chinyai is often mistaken for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Hailing from Limpopo, the 51-year-old father of two has people begging him for snaps and asking him about service delivery.

Chinyai spoke with a local publication about his life in the public eye as a man who looks like one of the most important people in Mzansi.

