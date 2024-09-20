The legendary kwaito group Boom Shaka recently stunned on a Magazine cover

The group were on the cover page of Sowetan magazine this month, and Thebe Magugu dressed them

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula and Thembi Seete posted the magazine cover on their social media pages

The South African legendary Kwaito group Boom Shaka recently shined on a magazine cover.

Boom Shaka stuns on Sowetan Magazine cover

Music group Boom Shaka made headlines once again after they celebrated 30 years in the music industry and also the late Lebo Mathosa's heavenly birthday.

Recently, the Kwaito group stunned on the Sowetan magazine cover as their cover stars for this month's issue. Media personality and group member Thembi Seete posted the cover page on her Instagram page and wrote:

"It’s about time…Ahead of their much-anticipated performance at the Delicious Festival this weekend, Boom Shaka lands on the third cover of SMag’s annual Heritage issue. The trailblazing kwaito group takes a stroll down memory lane as they mark their 30th anniversary. The remaining members, Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and Junior Sokhela, are also working on new music in the studio. Inside, in a personal tribute, the trio remembers the sheer brilliance of the late Lebo Mathosa."

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted the cover of the magazine on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Boom Shaka dressed by Thebe Magugu for Sowetan S Magazine."

Netizens react to Boom Shaka's cover magazine

Many netizens reacted to the music group's magazine cover on social media. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Hawu! They all look like their age, good they’re still alive."

@AgentChitsinde wrote:

"Looking vintage but the fashion is exquisite."

TV host Ntombi Mzolo said:

"This looks epic mama."

mpumi_somandla responded:

"We love you guys! We are because you are! My late best friend and I would perform About Time to our family and neighbours whenever there was a a party! You guys are a whole soundtrack of our teenage hood You are part of such fond memories of my teenage hood."

kgo_mogul replied:

"Googesbumps. I still remember my first Poster cut out from Bona Magazine in 1996."

