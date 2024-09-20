A video of the University of Kwazulu Natal PMB cheerleaders group had many students at different universities wishing there would be groups at their institutions

The group of young ladies and two gents danced to a song by Kanye West to show their versatility

After seeing a video that was shared on their TikTok page, social media users took to the comment section to compliment them

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of UKZN cheerleaders showing off their moves impressed Mzansi peeps. Image @ukznpmbcheerleaders

Source: TikTok

A TikTok account belonging to the UKZN cheerleading group entertained many social media users after the group displayed great skill and well-coordinated movement, dancing to American rapper Kanye West's Mercy, featuring Big Sean.

After being shared under the user handle @ukznpmbcheerleaders, the video received 116K views, 11K likes, and many comments.

UKZN is taking cheerleading to the next level

In the video, the students move to the beat of the rap song in a synchronised manner at the rugby field with two young okes in the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps pick their faves in the group

After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some chose their favourites, while others wished to be at university.

User @saintmriankosi asked:

"Niyenzelani lento yokuthi niqale lento yoku cheerleader sesaqeda thina ukufunda lapho (Why are you only starting this thing after we exited that institution)?😭😭😭😭😭😭."

User @pretty.gurl.slique enquired:

"Why doesn't DUT have Cheerleaders?"

User @_im.phiiwe added:

"Howard cheerleaders do better pls…look at what other kids are doing 😔."

User @sthezungu picked a side:

"The guy is one person with the energy and vibes he caught my eye shame 😍😍."

User @naledigudazi commented:

"Ay, Westville does not have time for this."

User @mahlomujnrkazii wished:

"This is why I wanna go to Uni😔😍."

Cheerleaders from the University of the Western Cape impress Mzansi peeps while practising

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, cheerleaders from the University of the Western Cape impressed the online community after their practice video compilation went viral on TikTok.

Social media users commented on the impressive team and choreography on the feed, while some students shared that they saw the group in practice.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News