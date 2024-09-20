“DUT Better Step Up”: UKZN Cheerleaders Has Huns Wishing To Join at Their Universities
- A video of the University of Kwazulu Natal PMB cheerleaders group had many students at different universities wishing there would be groups at their institutions
- The group of young ladies and two gents danced to a song by Kanye West to show their versatility
- After seeing a video that was shared on their TikTok page, social media users took to the comment section to compliment them
A TikTok account belonging to the UKZN cheerleading group entertained many social media users after the group displayed great skill and well-coordinated movement, dancing to American rapper Kanye West's Mercy, featuring Big Sean.
After being shared under the user handle @ukznpmbcheerleaders, the video received 116K views, 11K likes, and many comments.
UKZN is taking cheerleading to the next level
In the video, the students move to the beat of the rap song in a synchronised manner at the rugby field with two young okes in the team.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps pick their faves in the group
After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some chose their favourites, while others wished to be at university.
User @saintmriankosi asked:
"Niyenzelani lento yokuthi niqale lento yoku cheerleader sesaqeda thina ukufunda lapho (Why are you only starting this thing after we exited that institution)?😭😭😭😭😭😭."
User @pretty.gurl.slique enquired:
"Why doesn't DUT have Cheerleaders?"
User @_im.phiiwe added:
"Howard cheerleaders do better pls…look at what other kids are doing 😔."
User @sthezungu picked a side:
"The guy is one person with the energy and vibes he caught my eye shame 😍😍."
User @naledigudazi commented:
"Ay, Westville does not have time for this."
User @mahlomujnrkazii wished:
"This is why I wanna go to Uni😔😍."
