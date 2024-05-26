University of the Western Cape cheerleaders recently shared a TikTok video of their practice sessions

The students at the University of Western Cape showed that they have an emerging team of cheerleaders

The University of the Western Cape cheerleaders amassed some attention on social media after showing off their skills

University of Western Cape cheerleaders did the most in a video. The TikTok video showed how well presented they are.

University of Western Cape cheerleaders did insane stunts in a TikTok video. Image: @uwc_cheerleaders

Source: TikTok

After seeing the University of Western Cape cheerleading team, many people had a lot to say. The video of the cheerleaders received thousands of likes and comments.

University of Western Cape cheerleaders practice routines

In a TikTok video University of Western Cape (UWC) cheerleaders were doing the most in their practice sessions. In a montage it shows that the UWC team is able to do flips, lifts and more. The impressive cheerleaders were also dressed impeccably in blue and yellow sets. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds UWC cheerleaders

Many people were really impressed by the young university students in the video who were slaying their cheer routines. Netizens flooded the comments raving about how talented the cheerleaders were. Read the comments from peeps below:

mighty_maleezy said:

"Now this is real cheerleading."

TheollaL applauded:

"Saw them on campus; they are great."

Erin Candlestopper was chuffed:

"ELITE THATS WHAT WE ARE.."

lathitha ntoni gushed:

"The best of the best."

Jeneka Marumo gushed:

"Falling is part of the process, proudly UDUBS."

