A woman broke stereotypes in the construction industry and proved that women can also do it

The lady was captured in a TikTok video doing manual labour, plastering a house with cement

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the mother for her impressive work

A woman showed off her construction skills. Images: @lethukuthula208

A woman has broken the stereotype that certain duties are for men. The lady plastered a wall with cement.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lethukuthula208, the woman is wearing her working clothes. Beside her, there is a bucket with cement. She was plastering the inside of a house.

What amazed many, was how the woman conducted the task with ease. In society, the task of handling cement and plastering a house is considered to be a male duty. The lady broke that stereotype, showing that women can also do it too.

Lady impress with manual labour

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were happy with the woman

The clip garnered over 300k views, with many online users loving the woman's work.

@#### wrote:

"Well done, I hope your husband is happy with you."

@Nomthandazo expressed:

"God bless the work of your hands ma🥰."

@zemh admired:

"Woman power. Nice work mamzo."

@ziii169 Makhunga. encouraged:

"Keep it up mbokodo🥰🥰."

@Oyama💯❤️ was impressed:

"Woow👌❤️🥰."

@Maureen1010 related:

"Keep doing it yourself. This is soooo me."

@Lastborn Dlamini commended:

"You are the definition of a bhokodo🙏❤️I'm proud of you."

@Zamanci loved:

"I love this. Women are taking home building seriously and skills are added."

@Thuly Squnga Esihle Cele said:

"God bless you Mamaz 🥺🤗🥰."

@Luluh asked:

"Are you sure we are not twins."

@zeeh said:

"Asisakhulumi kakhulu syazenzela manje power mbokodo." (We are no longer saying much, we are doing it for ourselves now)

