A young woman gave an incredible motivational speech to Mafumbuka High School kids in KwaZulu-Natal

The lady told the learners to emancipate their minds and pursue their dreams because their circumstances are dependent on them

The hilarious South African netizens took the hun's motivation and made it a TikTok sound, using it in various hilarious ways

A young lady's empowering speech went viral on social media. Images: @lou_zwane/ TikTok, @luyanda._zwane/ Instagram

A video of a young woman giving a motivational speech to school kids has gone viral.

In the clip uploaded by @lou_zwane, she was invited to motivate school kids at Mafumbuka High in KwaZulu-Natal. In the video, the youngsters are seen standing on the sides while the young lady stands in the middle, giving them motivation to pursue their dreams and change their circumstances.

Netizens being netizens in South Africa made the video a TikTok sound, with many using it in various hilarious ways - lol.

Young lady gives viral motivation

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the motivation

The clip garnered over three million views, with many online users applauding the speech and some making hilarious jokes.

@Thando wrote:

"The fact that you said “uze ungdlule Mina” it means awnamona. Stay blessed and beautiful ❤️."

@Lerato Moko commented:

"Ikhona imali but ithini imfundo ? " (There is money, but what does the education say)

@TheeKhanyiHoney stanned:

"Luyanda you are doing great ❤."

@ayanda applauded:

"It's my first time.❤️seeing an actor having faith like this. blessed are those who believe without seeing.✨"

@Gift Marisol loved:

"You are such an inspiration to young black people,anything is possible if you have a vision and dream big❤️."

@Ntando Sgudla said:

"I’m so confused by these comments nje! So many children need to hear this. I am so inspired ."

