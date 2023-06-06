A woman wanted to make a TikTok video, but her life partner was determined to get in the way of her filming

A video shows the man making sure that he's visible to the camera while she tries to do her thing on TikTok

Online users were amused by the couple as they saw how much the man wanted to make his presence known

One lady who wanted to make a video on TikTok couldn't because of her boo. In the video, he did not let her have a moment of peace.

A woman on TikTok made a video, but her man made a point to be included. Image: @mspresent09

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's mischief got thousands of likes. Online users commented on the man's behaviour.

Woman tries to film TikTok but gets interrupted by her boyfriends

A woman on TikTok @mspresent09 was ready to make a video. Instead, her man decided to walk around the room shirtless. Watch the video below:

Man gets the best of his girl by ruining TikTok video

Many peeps thought it was hilarious to see the couple's hilarious interaction. Online users commented on the video with jokes about the man who decided to steal the show. People thought he was asserting himself as head of the household.

Mozart Mnisi declared:

"I vote him for president kwi men’s conference board shem."

Candy Lolie said:

"The legend madoda."

Deepee added:

"Man of the house."

Godlip Moco Mathabat joked:

"We are winning gents."

user2222543045606 commented:

"Long socks and a boxer. My guy doesnt even care he's living his life."

Source: Briefly News