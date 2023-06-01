A married couple made a hilarious video on TikTok to make fun of how the husband usually gets it all wrong

The funny TikTok showed the blunder the husband would typically make while trying to help her make content

Online users were in tears as they watched the couple do the hilarious skit about why she can't trust her man with content making

A husband and wife made people laugh with a TikTok video of an aspect of their relationship. People were in stitches as the wife made fun of her husband for being a bad videographer.

A husband and wife made a TikTok joking about how the man is a bad videographer. Image: @redfamily_themkhizes

Source: TikTok

The funny video was a hit as people laughed at the hopeless husband. Other couples could relate, and the video got over 40 000 likes.

Wife disappointed by hubby's photography skills

@redfamily_themkhizes posted a video showing how the husband messes up when he has to film. In the clip, he recorded his wife but mistakenly had it on selfie mode. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers laugh at couple's wholesome issue

Peeps love to see happy couples on the socials. Some Netizens commented that their spouse complains about their bad photos. Read the jokes people had:

hleza_ha wrote:

"My husband does the same everytime."

Rito Ria Sambo exclaimed:

"I'm in tears "

Phumlan Mthethwa warned him:

"Bro . You play too much. Uzokushaya lomama."

user5363801339324 added:

"I guess no because my wife always complains about the same thing."

mpumie150 commented:

"I can't stop laughing but he try shem."

