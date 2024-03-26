A South African woman shared several heartwarming clips of her husband parenting their two children

The TikTok footage shows the three of them having fun and bonding in various ways

The woman appreciated her husband's parenting skills and left many netizens inspired

A woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing her husband's playful and caring interactions with their children. Image: @pholalola

A South African woman took to social media to publicly appreciate her husband for being a loving father to their children.

A TikTok video shared by @pholalola shows various clips featuring her husband playing and bonding with their son and daughter.

The trio can be seen engaging in fun activities such as playing outside, being enthralled by a chess game, swimming in the pool, reading books, dancing, attending kiddie parties, and having a whole lot of heartwarming moments.

"Watching my husband parent heals something in me," @pholalola shared.

According to Pediatric Associates of Franklin, present fathers uniquely influence their children's lives, fostering emotional security and healthy development that shapes them into confident and well-rounded individuals.

Loving father tugs at SA's heartstrings

The video touched many SA netizens' hearts as they responded with sweet comments, admiring the man's active role in being an intentional and caring father to his children.

Many also shared how they were inspired by his parenting and hoped they'd have children with men who shared similar sentiments.

LEBOHANG RAMATLAPENG commented:

"To have kids with someone who actually wants to have kids with you is an underrated blessing."

Amanda Modise replied:

"Friend. I love all of it for you and your babies. Griff is the standard. You are so blessed."

lopangmthombothi said:

"It's really beautiful to watch. I'm sure it's amazing to experience it."

KM commented:

"I need this for my kids otherwise, I’m gonna die ."

bonakelemavuso wrote:

"If you look closely there by the TV, it’s me standing there crying my eyes out cos this is beautiful ❤️."

Adwoa commented:

"Such a beautiful post! You guys are wonderful ❤️."

Thami Magalela commented:

"Please adopt me. I'm 22 years young ."

