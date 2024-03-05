A young woman shared her experience of living in a multilingual home, where everyone speaks their mother tongue

In a TikTok video, the girl said she is living with her Sesotho-speaking mom as well as her Xhosa dad

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the diversity in the household and the lessons that come with it

A young lady shared her experience of living in a multilingual household. Images: @melanatedkazi/ TikTok, @melanated.kazi/ Instagram

One young lady took to her TikTok account and explained language dynamics in her household.

In the clip, @melanatedkazi said that her mother is a Sesotho-speaking woman while her dad speaks IsiXhosa. The parents know each other's languages and can speak them fluently.

They met in Lesotho, and upon tying the knot, the mother learned IsiXhosa. The TikTok user also shared that in their household, though their parents know each other's languages, everyone sticks to their mother tongue when it comes to communication.

The dad speaks IsiXhosa to everyone in the house. The mom does the same. The kids also adopted the same mentality and became multilingual. When they talk to their father, they speak his language, and the same applies to their mother.

Woman shares experience living in multilingual home

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers adored the multilingual household

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users loving how the parents stick to their languages, teaching their kids not to forget their roots from each side.

@simply_Ms.E commented:

"We speak Tsonga, Tswana, Xhosa and English ❤."

@Mthandazo_M commended:

"Love myself a multilingual house❤️."

@Rainy related:

"Mom is coloured, and dad is Venda so every day is Mix masala."

@KabeloPhore observed:

"It sounds like your parents are chilled, and home is warm and loving. "

@Bongi Mahao adored:

"I love your family ❤️please adopt me guys, lenna ke mosotho wa Lesotho Mafeteng ."

@User! felt envious:

"Sounds like a very healthy household. You’re Blessed mntase don’t take this lightly ."

