Kwande Mbalekwa's TikTok video of him speaking South African languages at a McDonald's drive-thru in America has gone viral

In the video, he says phrases and words in Xhosa, Zulu and Sesotho, asking if there is no loadshedding in isiXhosa

South Africans found the video hilarious, with many commenting on their experiences of being mistaken for Americans and others encouraging him to do more videos

"Sawubona!" in America. A TikTok post has gone viral for speaking South African languages in the USA. @kwoner12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Kwande Mbalekwa has gone viral on TikTok with the second instalment of his "speaking South African languages in America" post. This time he goes to a McDonald's drive-thru, saying phrases and words in Xhosa, Zulu and Sesotho.

Viral TikTok of man speaking South African languages in America

In one moment of the video, he asks if there is no loadshedding in isiXhosa, to which the cashier responds: "Sorry?" You can see the post below:

South Africans found the video hilarious

@Mpendulo Dladla added:

"Bro, they must know we are South Africans."

@Jay XXVIII said:

"That "Sanibonani" took me out!"

@user9711518009520 said:

"Man, I'm telling you, Zulus don't wanna learn any lingos out there."

@Hell0_Poppy said:

"This is so good. Please do more. Loadshedding, hahaha."

@And_She_Did added:

"I did that in a South African restaurant in NYC & the black guy was like "I'm American"."

@<3 :) said:

"Loadshedding in America."

@Tsholz said:

"Watched this on repeat hoping 'ausi o motle' to respond in Sotho, hey."

@Jeeves Jenkins:

"Bruh, you're brave. I've seen to many videos where they scream at Mexicans to "speak American"."

South African white man in America singing in Zulu

In other Mzansi people representing overseas, Briefly News reported on a white South African man living in America sharing a TikTok post of himself signing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo. The man was driving while sipping on a cold beverage, proving that you can take the man out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of the man.

@user3417000255130 said:

"It's guys like you who make us proud South Africans."

Source: Briefly News