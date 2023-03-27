A truck transporting solar panels was looted on the N2 in KwaZulu Natal, and a video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee, garnering over 170K views

Netizens commented on the situation, with some saying that it was expected due to power outages and dire poverty in the region, while others expressed concern that looting has become a norm in KZN

The incident highlights the ongoing problem of looting and theft in the region, which has been a cause for concern for both residents and businesses

A truck has been looted on the N2 in KZN while transporting solar panels. @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Durban sees looting of solar panels

You can watch the video from the post below:

Netizens weighed in on the situation

@ndzuta_khanyisa said:

"With the unrelenting power outages...this was to be expected."

@RonaldPhiri01 added:

"The levels of poverty in KZN are so dire residents are now forced to eat solar panels just to remain energised due to a lack of vitamin B12"

@_Pasane added:

"This has now become a norm. Trouble will be when they deliberately cause accidents so they can loot. Cargo moving in and out of DBN is golden"

@4capetour said:

"KZN seems to be a lost cause!"

@greglit added:

"Funny how the looting is always in KZN. It’s like it’s almost become acceptable."

