A lady taxi driver smoothly changes gears in a speeding vehicle. @pmcafrica/Twitter

A woman was at the wheel of a taxi in a recent Twitter post, showing off that she knew her way around the gears. The lady had her foot down on the paddle in what seemed to be a full taxi and smoothly went from gear four to five. Upon which, a passenger whistled in praise.

Taxi driver smoothly changes gears while driving fast

You can watch the video in the post below:

Netizens were also impressed by the driver

@daegerton said:

"Most people could not use a gear shift like that! Clever lady!"

@cpwere added:

"Minister of Youth lead us"

@strausskalawa added:

"Champion gear"

@obey_jnr said:

"That whistle towards the end"

@VB_Mtolo said:

"The way she hit that 5th gear. I teared up"

Shocking TikTok video shows smoke-filled taxi with calm passengers

In other taxi stories, Briefly News reported on a TikTok post of smoke bellowing in a taxi's interiors while passengers sat calmy may have added another. The area of the taxi, commonly called a "laptop" because of its flat surface, sometimes fits an extra passenger when another will disembark soon. This one was smoking hot.

@Tshego Mamphekgo said:

"Yall's life expectancy just dropped by five years. No way"

