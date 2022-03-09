Big Brother Mzansi viewers will do whatever it takes to make sure their favourites stay in the house

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho has been trending on social media as fans urge each other to vote for her

Last week, fans were concerned about Mphowabadimo's wellbeing after the eviction of her friend and ally, Ntabii

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho is the new fan favourite. Her fans, who call themselves "The Underground Gang", have vowed to keep her in the house.

This week, Mpho is in the bottom three and may be sent packing from the Big Brother Mzansi house if she does not get enough votes. The Underground Gang have taken to social media to scramble for votes in a bid to save her.

Mpho has been trending on Twitter as her fans scout for more votes to save her. This is not the first time that the housemate has been on the chopping block, but fans have sailed her through.

@Lupus_Footprint urged others to keep voting:

"My Underground Gang, can we Keep Going for our Queen. Let's VOTE for Mpho. Wholeheartedly ... 1100 votes before I go to work."

@MTokologo wrote:

"Haibo! I heard Mpho is in the bottom 3 guys aowa wake up we are not done yet. My 1st stop this morning before work ke pep store I have to clients at work who love #MphoWaBadimo ‍‍#BBMzansi"

@Zandipatricia1 said:

"Good morning UG let's apply more pressure today... vote for Mpho like mad... God bless you all ❤️ #BBMzansi"

Big Brother Mzansi: SA reacts to Nthabi’s eviction last night, “Mpho is not okay, her best friend is gone”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African reality TV series Big Brother Mzansi comes with a twist every week. Many viewers have been calling for the eviction of Tulz, but surprisingly Nthabiseng Mothusi was the one who was sent packing.

The 27-year-old athlete was nominated alongside other housemates, but the others were saved. Out of all the housemates in the bottom three, Nthabii got the least public votes.

Mzansi social media users took to social media to react to the Limpopo-born star's eviction. Many feel that Nthabii's friend and ally Mpho is the one who will feel the pain of the eviction.

