Big Brother Mzansi star Nthabiseng Mothutsi was the latest housemate to be evicted from the popular TV show

Nthabii was nominated alongside other housemates such as Gash1, Nale, Mphowabadimo, Thato and Sis Tamara and she received the lowest number of votes

Big Brother Mzansi fans took to social media to react to Nthabii's eviction, many feel that Mphowabadimo is not okay

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African reality TV series Big Brother Mzansi comes with a twist every week. Many viewers have been calling for the eviction of Tulz, but surprisingly Nthabiseng Mothusi was the one who was sent packing.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Mpho could not hide her sadness after her friend Nthabii's eviction from the Big Brother house. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old athlete was nominated alongside other housemates, but the others were saved. Out of all the housemates in the bottom three, Nthabii got the least public votes.

Mzansi social media users took to social media to react to the Limpopo-born star's eviction. Many feel that Nthabii's friend and ally Mpho is the one who will feel the pain of the eviction.

@Zamaswati_M wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Nthabii, thank you for being an amazing friend to our Queen ❤ We had to prioritise Mpho."

@LailaLebo7 said:

"#Nthabii we the #UndergroundGang we LOVE YOU. We are so grateful for the friendship. You brought light sunshine fun craziness love care to our golden girl. We are definitely behind your bright future!!! #MphoWaBadimo loves you deeply. To more of us and you."

@Ingryyyd_ noted:

"I’m gonna miss my gossip twins Mpho and Nthabi together. I hope they link up after this show."

Big Brother Mzansi viewers want Tulz out, calling for his eviction this week

In more reality TV news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi housemate Tulz has lost his popularity among viewers of the show. The housemate, who for the most part of the show has been a fan favourite, could leave the house in the next set of evictions.

Social media users usually have mixed opinions when it comes to housemates' evictions, but with Tulz, they are all speaking with one voice. Tulz, whose real name is Tulani Madala, is being accused of undermining other housemates, especially Nale and Mpho.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers took to Twitter to air their frustrations. Many pointed out that the 28-year-old reality TV star had overstayed his welcome in the house. Others even suggested that he should not participate in the head of the house challenges this week as a win may save him.

Source: Briefly News