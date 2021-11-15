The cast and crew of Muvhango who have not yet been vaccinated for Covid-19 might lose their jobs when the filming of the new season starts next month

The creator of the show, Duma Ndlovu, told his staff that he won't be renewing contracts of employees who have not had their jabs yet

According to reports, Ndlovu's company lost millions when some cast and crew members took sick leave after contracting the virus

The creator of Muvhango, Duma Ndlovu, has threatened not to renew contracts of cast and crew members who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19. Ndlovu and the SABC 2 soapie's staff are currently negotiating new contracts and he has reportedly given them an ultimatum if they want to keep their jobs.

Some of the cast members of 'Muvhango', who have been told they will lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Source: Instagram

Ndlovu was apparently very loud and clear when he told his staff in a meeting that they better take the coronavirus jab or lose their jobs.

According to Sunday World, the meeting was about how Ndlovu's company would cut costs during the new financial season and how they'll stop the spread of the virus while on set. Ndlovu has apparently lost millions of rand as a result of cast and crew going on sick leave after contracting the killer virus on the set of Muvhango.

Source: Briefly.co.za