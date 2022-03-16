The Big Brother Mzansi house is always full of plots, twists and drama, and fans are blaming Themba for causing trouble

Big Brother Mzansi viewers have taken to social media to call out Themba for causing drama in the house, some even want him out completely

Themba's fans are not having any of that, they are defending their fav and promising to vote for him until he wins the R2 million

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are divided on social media. This is because peeps are blaming Themba for causing all the drama in the house. Others are even calling for his eviction.

Themba's stans, who go by the name Ghost Nation, are not having any of that. They have come out in full force to defend their fav. Taking to Twitter, the Ghost Nation told haters that they should leave Themba alone and focus on voting for their favs.

@MandisaSibeko11 wrote:

"#BBMzanzi so now haters are saying Themba won't win the money coz he's becoming weak? HAYIBO Themba has Ghost Nation nje bakithy we will vote for him, it's not up to you thina sizo vota, and he will win shame #BBMzansi."

@STARGIRLSFIGHT1 added:

"God works in mysterious ways I see Themba was being vindicated by witnesses in the house & out, it's true people like to exaggerate when it's Themba. Let Themba say a sentence when others said paragraph he bad."

@weseeubabes also commented:

"Themba gave me sleepless nights and you think I'll give up on him cause he woke and choose violence for only 1 hour, never that."

