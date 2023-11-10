South African comedian Trevor Noah's alleged 'R33m controversial' ad has been aired

A news and gossip page shared the clip of the ad on Twitter for everyone to view it

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the ad. Some loved it, and some said it is not giving

Trevor Noah's controversial 'Come To South Africa' ad goes to air. Image: @trevornoah

After being blasted by South Africans for his 'dry jokes', Trevor has returned as his alleged R33m ad is up and running.

Trevor Noah's Come To South Africa ad goes to air

After being dragged and slammed by the controversial Nota Baloyi for his multi-million rand deal to run a tourism ad for Mzansi, Trevor Noah's Come To South Africa ad has been aired.

The alleged R33m controversial ad was shared on Twitter by the news and gossip page MDNewss. The tweet was captioned:

"Trevor Noah come to South Africa ad that we only paid him R33 million for."

The ad showcases the top places and adventures that one can go to when they visit South Africa.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to Trevor Noah's controversial ad

Shortly after the news of Trevor Noah's controversial ad was shared on social media by the gossip page, netizens flooded the comment section with their honest opinions regarding the ad. Some said the ad is good and they like it; others said it doesn't give for them. See some of the comments below:

@ReydeC0raz0nes mentioned:

"It lacks that cultural flavour, but for an international advert, I think it still hits."

@ADS_ZAR wrote:

"I thought I would hate it, but I didn't."

@AkanimiltonM asked:

"R33m for this ad?"

@VendaVendor questioned:

"Why is KwaMaiMai not innit?"

@RoryMorningstaa said:

"It looks like a Nandos Ad."

@Samantha23450 commented:

"He received a ridiculous pay cheque for this ad!!"

@Aria4991 shared:

"Indeed, it's a beautiful ad."

@Doug_Mthethwa replied:

"Cape Town is promoted more in this AD, and it lacks the cultural effect of SA."

Nota accuses Trevor Noah of money laundering

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of money laundering following reports of his mother's issues with SARS.

Baloyi's suspicions were dismissed, with fans claiming that their favourite makes a lot of money and would never engage in illegal activities for money.

