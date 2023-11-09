Netizens responded to a video of Jub Jub in court that has been making rounds on social media

In the video, the Magistrate is heard telling Jub Jub that his case is postponed to December 2023

Though the musician is facing 13 assault charges, some netizens said he is innocent and that they should let him be

Netizens said Jub Jub looked traumatised in a video of him in court. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub's legal woes are far from over. The star appeared in court on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, and a clip of him in court is trending online.

Jub Jub looks traumatised in Court

The Uyajola 9/9 host is far from being free of any charges. Jub Jub is currently facing 13 assault charges. A clip of the star in court was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the gossip page MDNewss.

In the video, the magistrate is heard telling Jub Jub that his case has been postponed to Monday, 11 December 2023 and that he will be facing a warrant of arrest should he fail to appear in court. The offences are reported to have occurred between 2006 and 2010, although the alleged victims only took action decades later.

Netizens rally behind Jub Jub

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section to support the presenter. Though he is faced with 13 assault charges, Mzansi believes that he is innocent and should be set free of all those charges. See some of the comments below:

@Mageba_d wrote:

"His face says: Let’s get this over and done with."

@AkanimiltonM said:

"Bro is innocent. They are just wasting time."

@PGalatians67 mentioned:

"This guy has gone through so much. He’s strong. Which court case is this for? Didn’t Amanda withdraw?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei replied:

"Hawu shame."

@Aria4991 responded:

"He kinda looks traumatised to be back at that place."

@Sea_bee_1606 wrote:

"As if he's been running away from his court hearings."

@busiwe_bubu said:

"He is traumatised shame."

@Top_3_things supports Jub Jub:

"We support you, Jub Jub. That chick is a liar!"

@LwandleEL mentioned:

"I'm not his fan, but it's sad that visits to the court plague his life. If the sexual assault did occur, how will they prove it? Because it's not like they have tangible evidence."

Netizens dig up information about Jub Jub's wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens unearthed information about Jub Jub's wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia. Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman from Italy.

She allegedly directs a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg. It is reported that Jub Jub is also the company's director.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News