Eh, it looks like Jub Jub is in a very sticky situation with the law

The rapper/ presenter's court case was postponed to December 2023 and is facing arrest should he fail to appear in court

Mzansi weighed in on Jub Jub's charges and gave their thoughts on the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's fate

Jub Jub's court date has been moved to 11 December and was reportedly ordered to appear in court or face arrest. Images: official_jubjub

Jub Jub is expected to appear in court in December 2023 after the case was postponed. The presenter is said to be facing a warrant of arrest should he fail to appear in court over multiple charges of abuse and kidnapping.

Opinions were divided on social media, where some took Jub Jub's side while others supported his alleged victims.

Jub Jub faces arrest over court appearance

Jub Jub appeared briefly in court on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 facing 13 charges of assault. However, according to The Citizen, the case against the rapper has been postponed to Wednesday, 11 December 2023 to allow his legal team to sort out certain particulars.

It's reported that Magistrate Betty Khumalo told Jub Jub's team that should he fail to appear in court on the set date, a warrant for his arrest would be authorised.

The offences are reported to have taken place between 2006 and 2010, although the alleged victims only took action decades later.

Mzansi divided over Jub Jub's legal troubles

Fans are beside themselves worried about the Uyajola 9/9 presenter's fate, where many called the charges laid against him bogus.

Jub Jub recently opened up about his time in prison, saying he didn't regret being locked up.

Junior-Paul Gorry encouraged:

"Jub Jub, let no weapon formed against you prosper my masekent. That magistrate is biased."

Tankiso Jafta Tlali warned:

"Those who are happy ull feel it one day when it's your brother or your father or even your son."

David Mosia said:

"This is sad, our government must do something with this tendency of women, abusing the image of men."

On the other hand, some netizens believe that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker deserves what's coming to him:

Rocksta34891941 said:

"He must pay if his guilty. I have no sympathy for him."

