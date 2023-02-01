Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG turned 27 on Tuesday, 31 January and Mzansi celebrities continue to wish him a happy birthday

The Limpopo born music producer also tok to his timeline to thank his fans for continuing to support him and buying his music

South African entertainers such as DJ Sbu, Shaun Stylist, Prince Bulo and Candy Tsa Mandebele penned sweet birthday messages under Master KG's comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans celebs took to Master KG's timeline to wish him a happy birthday when he turned 27 on Tuesday, 31 January. The Jerusalema hitmaker's peers in the entertainment industry made his day special by writing him heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day.

Mzansi celebs wished Master KG a happy 27th birthday. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The star ,who was born in Limpopo 27 years ago, also took to his official Instagram account to share that it was his birthday and thanked his supporters for continuing to stream and buy his music. He captioned his post:

"Year 27 I Was Born on This Day! Thank You GOD For everything and All my Lovely Fans."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi celebs wish Master KG a happy birthday

Besides his fans, Mzansi celebs such as DJ Sbu, Prince Bulo and Mawhoo, among others, also took to Master KG's comment section to wish him a fabulous day.

djsbulive said:

"Happy Bornday Brother."

candytsamandebele.za wrote:

"Wishing a happiest birthday ngwana buti @masterkgsa."

mawhoo_ wrote:

"Happy birthday master kg."

deejayneptune said:

"Happy birthday KG."

shaunstylist wrote:

"Happy birthday my brother."

princebulo added:

"Happy Birthday ntwanas."

Lady Du puts her daughter first

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du is putting her bundle of joy first. The Amapiano artist took to her timeline to share that she has managed to have her wrok schedule revolve around her kid, Mia.

The stunner shared that she ensures that she spends as musch time as possible with her daughter and puts her needs first. Taking to Twitter, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker revealed that she takes her daughter to school everyday and fetch her after school.

The star said she took a decision to only take gigs on weekends or on days that don't clash with Mia's school runs, adding that her day starts at five in the morning. Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section to applaud her for putting her daughter first and being a good mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News