Zakes Bantwini is reportedly going to be part of a panel that will discuss the latest developments in global music

The Mzansi music producer is attending the Grammy following his nomination alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman in the Best Globval Music Performance category

The Osama hitmaker and his team are not just attending the Grammys because of the nomination but have a busy schedule ahead of the biggest music ceremony in the world on 5 February in Los Angeles

Zakes Bantwini is not just attending the Grammys because of his nomination. The South African music producer and his team have a busy schedule ahead of the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, 5 February.

Zakes Bantwini will take part in a panel discussion about latest developments in global music. Image: @zakesbantwini

The Osama hitmnaker has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman for their single, Bayethe.

Zakes Bantwini to represent Mzansi in panel discussion on global music

ZAlebs reports that Zakes and his promotional team from Grid Worldwide have already jetted off to the US. The publication reports that the Durban-born star will be part of a panel that will discuss latest developments in global music.

The panel discussion hosted by Grid Worldwide Joint CEO, Adam Byars, will feature other Mzansi stars such as Bathu Sneakers founder, Theo Baloyi and Zakes' manager, Sibo Mhlungu, among others.

The Grammy Museum took to Zakes Bantwini's comment section on his official Instagram account and said they can't wait to here what he's got to say during the discussion. Reacting to his post, the grammymuseum wrote:

"So excited for this!"

Mzansi celebs wish Master KG a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans celebs took to Master KG's timeline to wish him a happy birthday when he turned 27 on Tuesday, 31 January.

The Jerusalema hitmaker's peers in the entertainment industry made his day special by writing him heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day. The star, who was born in Limpopo 27 years ago, also took to his official Instagram account to share that it was his birthday and thanked his supporters for continuing to stream and buy his music.

"Year 27 I Was Born on This Day! Thank You GOD For everything and All my Lovely Fans."

Besides his fans, Mzansi celebs such as DJ Sbu, Prince Bulo, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Mawhoo, among others, also took to Master KG's comment section to wish him a fabulous day.

