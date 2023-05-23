Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube recently put a rude troll in their place after poking fun at his age

The Blood & Water actor headed to his timeline to share content from his lavish 63rd birthday party organised by his wife

Many wished the talented thespian well but one troll suggested the star is now appreciating his beautiful wife because he is getting old

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sello Maake kaNcube had no kind words to say to a tweep who suggested the star is showing appreciation to his lovely wife because he is getting older and depreciating.

Sello Maake kaNcube fired back at a rude troll on his Timeline. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube shares stunning pictures from his lavish 63rd birthday party

The seasoned actor recently marked another trip around the sun and his lovely wife pulled out the stops for him. Taking to his Twitter page, the former Generations star gave Mzansi a glimpse of how he celebrated the birthday.

He also appreciated his beautiful wife for the birthday party, writing a heartwarming message. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Thank you to my family and wife for a beautiful family gathering! When I count my blessings, I count my wife twice."

Sello Maake kaNcube fires back at troll who dragged him on his birthday post

According to TimesLIVE, not everyone had nice things to say about the star's stunning birthday celebrations and his sweet post.

One tweep took to the comments section and stated that Sello was appreciative of his wife because he knows he is getting older and depreciating. The post read:

"Funny how this gender starts to appreciate their partners when they have depreciated. All these men love and appreciate you more as they get older. Meeting them younger will give you headaches."

Sello Maake kaNcube did not tolerate the bullying. He quickly put the troll in her place with a lethal clap back. He responded:

"I apologise on behalf of that young man who hurt you but never make the mistake of mentioning my name and depreciation in the same sentence. Have a peaceful life."

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Sello Maake kaNcube weighs in on controversial murder case after Zandie Khumalo trended

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumed on 15 May, several individuals, including Sello Maake ka Ncube, chimed in on the controversial murder case.

Taking to Twitter, the Skeem Saam star empathised with the Meyiwa family, who saw the court case being delayed again. Sello shared the tweet after Zandie Khumalo, who was scheduled to testify, allegedly asked to give her statement off camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News