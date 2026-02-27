Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has made some allegations about Khanya Mkangisa and her relationship woes

Khanya and her baby daddy, Desmond Williams, were set to walk down the aisle after keeping their pregnancy a secret for months

Mzansi reacted to the messy allegations involving Khanya Mkangisa and other prominent figures

Musa Khawula has spoken about Khanya Mkangisa and her baby daddy. Image: Khanyamkangisa

South African actress Khanya Mkangisa is in the news for all the wrong reasons once again. The star's relationship woes were a trending topic on X (Twitter), after a controversial blogger made allegations about her baby daddy and her former industry friends.

Blogger makes wild claims about Khanya's man

Back in 2024, it was reported that Khaya Mkangisa and her baby daddy got engaged and had plans to walk down the aisle set in motion. But, where did it all go wrong?

Musa Khawula seems to have all the answers; allegedly! Posting a thirst trap photo of Khanya, Musa alleged that it ended in tears between Khanya and Williams.

"Khanya Mkangisa shows off her body after being played and humiliated by her baby's father, Desmond Williams. Desmond Williams cheated on Khanya Mkangisa after Khanya Mkangisa had hustled Desmond Williams from Tshepi Vundla's sister, Mawe Vundla. Tshepi Vundla had hustled her husband JR from her then best friend, K. Naomi Phakathi," he wrote.

Khawula further reported on how Tshepi and K.Naomi's friendship ended.

"K. Naomi Phakathi was gonna move on to marry rich, whilst Tshepi Vundla stayed with JR, who was gonna date her for 12 whole years and impregnate her and marry her out of pity. When JR made R1 million from winning Tropika Island of Treasure, he didn't marry her and instead gave her multiple children, and when he was broke, he decided to marry her."

Briefly News cannot verify whether these claims are true or false.

Mzansi reacts to Musa's claims

Below are some of the reactions to Musa Khawula's post:

@Annie_Modiba was intrigued:

"The plot twist?"

@KhuboneLun93149 asked:

"What is Khanya Mkhangisa doing now? It's been a while since I saw her on TV."

@ayanda_m04 said:

"Since we are off ramping. Tsheps and Naomi fell out again? Kanti babangani."

@Thuthukile29 asked:

"The post was about Khanya. How did it end up being about JR?"

@azania1023 asked:

"I thought the story was about Khanya, somewhere along the way, thought no it's about Tshepi jikijiki It was about JR. K Naomi in the mix, whose story is it anyway?"

@msmonakhisi asked:

"She is no longer dating her baby daddy? Maybe she just wanted to have a child with him."

@_asemahle_n said:

"I even forgot the post is about Khanya Mkangisa."

@wilsonmarivasa said:

"This story is a crisis cross, and here is the lesson: Don't hustle a partner because the same will be hustled from you too; stay in your lane."

Khanya bags new acting gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Popular South African media personality Khanya Mkangisa had social media buzzing when she landed a role on Young, Famous & African

Mkangisa is the latest South African star to join the Netflix reality TV show after Prince Kaybee

South Africans and fans of the show flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actress joining the show

