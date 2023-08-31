Chris Brown has shared a new video showing the 3D designs he recently installed on the floors of his mansion

The American superstar who is a big fan of colourful wall art and designs showed the red, black and blue art in his home, including the kitchen

Reacting to the video, social media users said the floor looked too slippery, and some said Chris Brezzy should start acting his age

Chris Brown's house is not your average home. The star who loves making statements is always upgrading his home, and we love seeing it.

Chris Brown failed to impress with the new 3D floor in his home. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown flaunts his new 3D floor

Celebrities always go the extra mile to make sure their houses stand out. Chris Brown is among the many stars who love making statements with his mansion.

From having colourful murals and graffiti on the walls to top-notch security, Breezy is living the dream.

A video recently shared by the popular Twitter page Daily Loud showed that the With You singer got rid of basic floor tiles and replaced them with 3D floors. The post read:

"Chris Brown had the floor in his home redesigned "

Chris Brown's 3D floors fail to impress

Peeps said they were not feeling Breezy's new home art. Some said it looked too busy while others said the floor was a bit slippery.

@OshokeAgain wrote:

"Looks slippery."

@Eminitybaba_ commented:

"When you are rich, you can do anything."

@BaileysArtWrld added:

"He just customized it & made it his own. I’m sure the artwork means something to him. Looks dope to me."

@Hashishwtf added:

"Dude's house look tacky ash."

@bxbygIow wrote:

"It looks so tacky. He should have just left it alone."

