Ntsiki Mazwai is tired of Mzansi people ignoring Somizi's previous serious crimes and instead embracing the media personality's lifestyle

The poet took to Twitter to write a rant in which she called out the Idols SA judge for his convicted crimes

Ntsiki's fans quickly agreed, writing lengthy comments about how the entertainment industry has turned a blind eye to SomG's cases

Ntsiki Mazwai has been ranting on Twitter about Somizi.

Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned the reason behind Somizi continuing to get gigs after he was accused of serious crimes. Image: @somizi and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Somizi, according to the poet, is on the president's list of sexual offenders. After a traumatic rise in domestic violence against women in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 requested that the names of the offenders be made public, reported EWN.

Ntsiki shared the following on Twitter:

"Somizi is a convicted s*x offender.... He paid a fine. He was even arrogant in court. He is a s*x offender. He is on the list that president said would be made public...."

Somizi has claimed innocence throughout the years, as reported by News24 in 2017. However, the flamboyant media personality has recently been accused of abuse by her estranged husband Mohale Motaung as they battle their contentious divorce.

Following Ntsiki's controversial post, netizens appear to agree with her on this one, as they shared their thoughts on SomG's past.

@LihleSieg said:

"Why is he still on Idols? i'm sure a nor. AL person would battle to get a job but there he is on our TV screens."

@mczmot wrote:

"What I have realised is that S** offenses, GBVF, and other ills are normalized to the LGBTQIA+ community. Society expects little to none from that, I suspect it's because they are not taken seriously. They suffer a lot in society and also get away with a lot."

@Andrew67500920 posted:

"We've been saying Somizi is a convicted s** offender. They all know it but pretend otherwise. Bonke bayayazi lonto. @DStv @MultiChoiceGRP @ShowmaxOnline @IdolsSA @METROFMSA all of them know this to be true."

@NgwaketsiN shared:

"He is on the abcdefg list that are more powerful than human beings, so you better let it slide, like us men let other issues slide, because are in the society and government's favor‍♂️‍♂️"

@zinqitha commented:

"Why is still on TV then? What are we teaching our children? It’s cool to be a s*x offender you can easily pay the fine and move on with your life. That’s not right."

@HuduDeSkontiri added:

"Danko Ntsiki. Watching him gloat on TV has been a trigger tbh. I think about his victim and what they must feel seeing him being celebrated, claiming to be a victim on his show, while others get canceled for mere allegations."

