Bafana Bafana have made it to the last of 16 for the AFCON 2023 tournaments

The squad's match with Tunisia ended in a draw, securing their place in the knockout stages

Mzansi showed love to Bafana for making the nation proud, and are all rooting for them

South Africans are beaming with pride after Bafana Bafana managed to secure a spot in the last 16 of the AFCON 2023 tournaments. After losing to Mali in the first match, the boys stunned the nation with their 4-0 win over Namibia, before their goalless draw against Tunisia that sent cheers across Mzansi.

Bafana Bafana qualify for knockout stage

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, "basebenzile abafana (the boys worked)."

Bafana Bafana made the nation proud after qualifying for the last 16 in the AFCON 2023 tournaments.

The boys had a disappointing start after losing 2-0 to Mali but soon bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Namibia and, later, a draw against Tunisia.

The match was a tight one, but Bafana's defence was rock solid, and the goalless draw was all they needed to move on to the last 16, kicking off on 27 January 2024, with Bafana going up against Morocco on 30 January 2024.

Mzansi reacts to Bafana Bafana victory

South Africans cheered the national team on for securing a spot in the last 16. Previously, Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sent words of encouragement to the boys ahead of their recent matches, and they seemed to have paid off.

SteexAllMighty5 said:

"AFCON??? We are coming for you!"

ThuliMadonsela3 encouraged the boys:

"Well done @BafanaBafana! We are counting on you to kick off 2024 on a pedestal of hope!"

Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"This AFCON is ours!"

lizzaaaburna_ posted:

"So proud of you lot!!"

justanordinaryhandsomeguy was proud:

"God bless football. We are blessed as a nation."

MagaselaMzobe was satisfied:

"Not a good game but great results. Well done boys!"

Fighter_Azania responded:

"Let's celebrate every match and progress made by the South African Football National Team. We have come a long way as a country, our boys are trying."

Bafana Bafana celebrate Themba Zwane

In more Bafana Bafana updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the squad celebrating one of its star players, Themba Zwane.

"Mshishi" led the national team to victory after securing two goals against Namibia, leading to their impressive 4-0 win.

