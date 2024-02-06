Nigerians in South Africa have been advised not to celebrate should Bafana Bafana lose the semi-final match at the AFCON tournament

The Nigerian citizens were advised by the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria recently

The Super Eagles will go head-to-head with Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Nigerians in Mzansi were advised not to celebrate if their home country wins.



Spirits are high and the pressure is even higher for the game that South Africans and Nigerians have been waiting for. Recently drama arose as some Nigerian nationals living in Mzansi were given strange advice. This came after a white man gave a scoreline of the upcoming semi-final game.

Nigerians in SA told not to celebrate should Mzansi lose

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria's Super Eagles found themselves trending on social media recently after Rowen Williams' penalty heroics pushed the boys to the semi-finals.

Not so long ago, Nigerians living in SA were advised not to celebrate should Bafana Bafana lose against the Super Eagles in the AFCON tournament. Naijas were advised by the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria that the two teams will be playing against each other on Wednesday, 7 February 2024 in Ivory Coast.

The statement was shared on Twitter (X) by @AfricaFactsZone and captioned:

"Nigerians in South Africa have been advised not to celebrate loudly if Nigeria beats South Africa in the AFCON Semi Finals.They have also been advised to mindful of where they watch the game.The advice is from the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the statement

Many netizens shared their thoughts on the advice, which was given by the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria. See some of the comments below:

@KatorTarkaa said:

"It's ridiculous that Nigerians in South Africa can't even cheer for their own team without fearing for their safety. This xenophobia needs to end now."

@CozminoNtsomi wrote:

"These people (Nigerians) are going around terrorising other people's countries and crying victim unnecessarily."

@Mat_Sog questioned:

"When are Nigerians leaving South Africa? We don't want all these stupid stunts, just leave."

@Homiebishop responded:

"This is a welcome development because we know how hostile and bitter South Africans are their defeat might start another xenophobic attack. I advise every Nigerian living in SA to stay low and safe."

@Boowa7 replied:

"Hopefully we will get a statement from South Africans living in Nigeria. Ooh, I forgot they are no SAs living that side."

@Mtho2ko tweeted:

"The Nigerian Commission is incompetent possibly the worst in the world. What kind of government that misleads its nation, fuels fear and hatred in such a manner? Nigerians, you're on your own."

