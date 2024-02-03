Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish cheered on the national team ahead of their match with Cape Verde

The legend's message posted on Twitter fueled excitement for the clash that will take place on Saturday night

Bafana Bafana won over the hearts of fans following a convincing 2-0 victory against the feared Morocco

Mark Fish sent Bafana Bafana an encouraging message before their AFCON match. Image: @markfish74

Source: Twitter

Legendary Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish is hyped about the AFCON tournament. He sent the team heartfelt well wishes before their game with Cape Verde.

Mark Fish rallies behind Bafana

Mark conveyed how South Africans are rallying behind the national team.

"Bafana Bafana we are with you, for you and behind you. You have got this gents."

The anticipated match is scheduled to air on SABC and SuperSport at 10 pm.

See the post below:

Mark jets to Ivory Coast

Mark has been from and centre cheering for the squad live in Ivory Coast. Recently he shared a snap from the stadium with coach Hugo Broos.

Confidence in Bafana Bafana soars

Bafana Bafana's thrilling 2-0 victory against Morocco not only secured their spot in the AFCON quarter-finals but also won over the confidence of many fans.

Supporters are now dreaming about them winning the competition just like the legendary 1996 squad that featured Mark Fish.

@ZicabangeleM said:

"Fiiiiiiiiiiiishhhh those good old days. We hope the boys will make us proud and repeat what you guys did."

@luckysinkala33 wrote:

"I'm looking forward to a blockbuster against Nigeria."

@DannyMaboa stated:

"You did it before, they will do it now."

@MpumalangaPost posted:

"I think SAFA should pay for a trip of at least ten of your class to go give support to the boys. because we see other African legends there, the of Drogba, Adebayo Nigerians legend ms also and the others."

@chiefMlu tweeted:

"Good luck Bafana Bafana."

@Tshepi2020 added:

"The legend."

Morocco fan punches TV after Bafana scores

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Moroccan football fan took his frustration to the next level. He was recorded punching his TV after Bafana Bafana scored a goal in the AFCON match on 30 January.

The furious punch resulted in a completely destroyed TV, but back in Mzansi, fans found the video highly amusing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News