A football fan demolished his TV in a fit of rage after Bafana Bafana scored a goal against Morocco

The meltdown was posted on TikTok and caught South African people's attention after the AFCON match

Mzansi netizens basked in the joy of seeing Bafana pull off a major upset by eating the top-ranked team

A fan was frustrated by Morocco's football performance against South Africa. Image: Stock photo/Getty and

Source: TikTok

A Moroccan football fan took his frustration to the next level. He was recorded punching his TV after Bafana Bafana scored a goal in the AFCON match on 30 January.

Shattered TV screen unites Mzansi

The furious punch resulted in a completely destroyed TV, but back in Mzansi, fans found the video posted by @juniorafrica_ highly amusing.

The celebration for Bafana Bafana's unexpected victory against the top-ranked football team on the continent overshadowed the shattered screen.

SA's quarter-final elation

The sheer disbelief and anger were amusing for football fans who gloated about Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win. People are celebrating that the local team has advanced to the AFCON quarter-finals.

Watch the video below:

SA trolls Moroccan man

Mzansi people rushed to the comments section to troll about how the underdogs caused a major AFCON upset.

@mlorthah mentioned:

"He knows that tomorrow he's going to make another Fong Kong plasma TV in two hours. "

@Small.e24 wrote:

"South Africa is making this thing to be personal. go Bafana go."

@Mricho_Wa_Liverpool said:

"That free kick would have killed him most. "

@Gumba posted:

"Yoh, is this so serious? Heart palpitations, Hypertension and short-breath here."

@gogomamjiji asked:

"Whose losing more the team, the country or the fan?"

@rollenzo6 shared:

"That's how Manchester United is treating us these days. I feel your pain bro."

@Richysodinda joked:

"SA will humble you my brother. "

@Sfiso added:

"We welcome that reaction here in South Africa. Basebenzile Bafana."

Bafana Bafana beats Morocco 2–0

In another article, Briefly News reported South Africa's national football team Bafana Bafana through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco 2-0 in a game played on Tuesday night at Stade Laurent Pokou.

Bafana Bafana's recent game against Morocco stunned many football lovers. Many were not expecting the SA national team to walk over Morocco like that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News