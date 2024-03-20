Former Bafana star Bernard Parker describes TS Galaxy boss Saed Ramovic as one of the hardest-working coaches he has played for

Parker, who is an aspiring coach, says German mentor Ramovic can help him become a great mentor in the future

Local football fans, though, do not share Parker's optimism as they state Ramovic has more losses than wins as Rockets boss

Bernard Parker believes 'hard-working' TS Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic can be an inspiration. Image: Tsgalaxyfc.com

Veteran playmaker Bernard Parker has backed his TS Galaxy coach, Saed Ramovic, to prove himself at the Mpumalanga-based club.

The German Ramovic began his third year as coach of the Rockets, who currently sit ninth on the PSL log after seven wins from 18 matches.

Bernard Parker praises Saed Ramovic's mindset

Ramovic speaks ahead of TS Galaxy's next Nedbank Cup fixture in the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Parker, who recently visited Mzansi football legend Lucas 'Masterpeice' Moripe, said:

“I played at the highest level under great coaches and managers, but coach Ramovic has his qualities and way of working. And he’s a coach who has been in the Premiership for a short stint, he has done tremendously well."

Adding on to his quote, Parker said the Ramonic is a man who consistently wants to improve key aspects such as his winning mentality and overall mindset.

Ramovic is an inspiration to Parker

Parker, who played for Kaizer Chiefs and Dutch side FC Twente while scoring 23 goals for Bafana Bafana, has identified the sidelines as his next move and added Ramovic has a high level of 'workmanship'.

"Every day, he’s preaching that we work to improve, and he’s one of the hard-working coaches I worked under.

As a veteran PSL player, Parker is well-placed to analyse PSL topics and even gave his view ahead of the Soweto Derby, which saw Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2.

Mzansi football fans disagree with Parker

While Parker lauds the former Bundesliga goalkeeper's effect on the TS Galaxy side, football fans paint a different picture via social media.

Kgoki Mohapi Mcgyver has his doubts:

"His stats surely don't make for a good coach, anyway maybe it's because of the size of the team he leads."

Donald Donald believes the stats speak for themself:

"29 losses, 28 wins, too bad for a good coach."

Phiwe Khoza thinks Parker is too optimistic:

"He has more losses than he has wins for Galaxy."

Abey Mosala was indifferent:

"Not bad at all "

