Mamelodi Sundowns will play their second match in four days when they face Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The defending PSL champions took part in a midnight gym session on Monday, 22 April, after they landed from their match in Tunisia on Saturday, 20 April

Fans call the match schedule ‘disgusting’ but back Masandawana to come out on top despite having little time to rest

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena will have to juggle his tired squad in upcoming games. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns face a tricky match with Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, as it will be their second match in four days.

Fans are angry Sundowns will have to play so soon after their CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday, 20 April, while the team had to prepare at midnight for the Sekhukhune match.

Matches keep coming for Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns confirmed their match against Sekhukhune on their Twitter (X) page:

Coach Rhulani Mokwena said his side is exhausted while they have to play their CAF Champions League semi-final second-leg against Esperance on Friday, 26 April.

Esperance beat Sundowns 1-0 in Tunisia, and the Pretoria side will host the Tunisians on Friday as they look to book a place in the Champions League final in May.

Fans are unhappy with Sundowns' match schedule

Masandawana fans took to social media to express their unhappiness with the match schedule, while some supporters said it's the price they must pay.

Nick Motsoeneng said Sekhuhune is preparation for Esperance:

"Having a game before the big one is part of preparation."

Mokoena SV says Sundowns must stop complaining:

"Life's not fair. That's why they must man up and work well for their salaries."

Ntshengedzeni Muri says it's the cost of aiming high:

"They wanted the glory, now it comes with the challenges."

Azola Converse says Sundowns have options:

"They have many players who are desperate for game time. They can use another squad for this game, a different squad for CAF and still win both games."

Samuel Sindelo-kaMapete says Sundowns have depth:

"Sundowns have depth and can't disadvantage other teams because of them. Manchester City and other European teams play like this. Sundowns have muscles to play, so don't worry!!"

Nceba Ntamo calls the schedule unfair:

"It's a disgrace and shameful, and also disgusting because they were supposed to postpone this game. I'm not a Sundowns fan, but it is very unfair treatment towards them!!!"

LGPonoane tells Mokwana to use his squad:

"Rotate the squad; rest the strongest players. Don’t be too hard on players. Set priorities, whether it will be PSL or #CAFCL, get a draw and fight for a win later."

Rhandzu Chauke pleads for rotation:

"Rotate please."

Mo Madibi says Sundowns must choose their battles:

"The league is in the bag already. If he knows what's good for him, he must start using all his players accordingly."

Bruce Plaatjies backs the Downs:

"But Sundowns don't have a weak squad, mos. They can play any team and still win."

Rhulani Mokwena slams PSL for hectic match schedule

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena blamed the PSL for their hectic match schedule.

Mokwena said the club is not getting any support from the PSL and that the organisation is out to hurt the defending league champions.

