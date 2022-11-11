A 25-year-old lady with a stunning home is looking forward to Christmas and has already started decorating her place

In an online video, the babe was seen adding a pretty silver star to her white tree and made it clear that she will not let anyone tell her it’s too early for festivities

The inspiring woman had many netizens admiring her gorgeous place, complimenting the view and aesthetic of the home

One young lady is getting into the festive mood early this year and posted a video of herself decorating a beautiful white Christmas tree in her stunning home.

The beautiful woman's Christmas tree and home got the attention of many admiring TikTok users. Image: LadiQue/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The 25-year-old made it clear that she doesn’t want anyone writing unsolicited comments about it being November and too early to start putting up decorations.

In a separate video, the inspiring young sis, whose TikTok name is LadiQue, commented that she didn’t even have a home this time last year.

It’s therefore no surprise that the hard-working hun is so incredibly proud of her space.

Let’s take a peek at the video:

Here are some of the coolest reactions from TikTok users, who totally loved her home and complimented the look of the tree:

msEee said:

“Your home is insane.”

Rhullym added:

“The view from your house.”

Noli Travel & Lifestyle reacted:

“Never too early.”

@AndyG is wowed by her place:

“Your home, sis. I'm inspired.”

Deeramabele noted:

“You have a really nice home.”

love_jar adores her tree:

“I am in love with that Christmas tree, babe.”

Thulie Mthi inquired:

“Please plug us with the tree.”

Jesinta Nachela shared her thoughts:

“I really love your taste. Everything is perfect.”

Viral video of a young lady showing progress made on house she started building at 23 leaves peeps amazed

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about one go-getter young lady who wowed social media users with a video illustrating the amazing advancement she’s made on a house she started building at a young age.

At 23, TikTok user, realize65, bought a stand for a home, with the house progressing very nicely.

Social media users expressed how proud and shocked they were that someone so young could already be building their own place.

Source: Briefly News