One determined businesswoman is celebrating the progress she’s made with her entrepreneurial endeavours

Taking to social media, the lovely lady showed off her brand-new truck after previously transporting her produce in a trolley

The hard-working woman’s win pulled on many heartstrings, with online peeps wishing her well for the milestone

A dedicated woman took to social media to celebrate all the progress she’s made, going from transporting her produce in a trolley to buying her very own truck.

Khongelani Matarasi Maluleke is thrilled about obtaining an entire truck for her business. Image: Khongelani Matarasi Maluleke/Facebook.

The lovely lady never gave up on her dreams and continues to hustle hard with her endeavours unashamedly.

Khongelani Matarasi Maluleke is certainly a hard-working and strong woman who is setting a fantastic example for other young ladies.

The entrepreneur was honoured in a Facebook post by Kasi Economy, which applauded her work.

The post read:

“Wow, congrats to Khongelani for buying a truck for her business.”

Many people applauded her fantastic win, with more than 42 000 netizens liking the post and complimenting her win.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Junior Ndlovu shared his thoughts:

“I think people must start to chase their dreams. No one was born poor. Just find who you are and follow what's in front of your eyes. God will protect you. Keep dreaming.”

Sbuda Hlakula added:

“Wow. May God bless this woman more. For the few who think like her: Congratulations.”

Neo Pilane wrote:

“Congratulations. I am inspired. People must realise that things do not come easy; we work hard for them.”

Touch Down Gs Eatery & Events Management commented:

“Hustling will elevate you, sisi, and as long as you are proud of what you are doing, keep it up. The next thing is a fruit and vegetable market in the near future.”

Source: Briefly News