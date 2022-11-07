A grateful woman shared some exciting news on social media, which she had prayed to God for over a year ago

Twitter user @notneezy is officially a salon owner and could not thank God enough for blessing her abundantly

People loved seeing how grateful the woman was and helped her celebrate the awesome win

One woman prayed to God, asking for a salon of her own, and just a year later, he made her dreams come true. Her post of pure gratitude filled many hearts.

It takes time, dedication, faith and perseverance to turn your dreams into reality. This woman put her trust in God and hustled hard.

Twitter user @notneezy shared pictures of her new salon, a dream come true. She attached this to a post she made back in 2021 where she prayed to God for “a small nyana salon God.”

The young woman feels blessed, and her heart burst with gratitude!

“A year later His promises are Yes and Amen. I’m a whole salon owner ”

Social media users help the babe celebrate her salon

Seeing her humble faith filled with gratitude had many people taking to the comments to congratulate her on this awesome win. God is good all the time!

Take a look at some of the sweet support:

@ReabetsweBaloyi said:

“Oh my babe, congratulations on this. Super happy and proud of you ”

@Mmabatho91 said:

“I’m so inspired, ❤️ love to see my women win.”

@agapetimbela said:

“There's nothing that is impossible with him.”

@ThabiMoabi said:

“ your faith has been rewarded Sis CONGRATULATIONS ”

@Mabaso40828352 said:

“This is a beautiful salon congratulations! ”

