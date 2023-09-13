A man working for Checkers is lucky to be alive after he narrowly escaped being hit by a truck in Cape Town

The lorry spun out of control and rolled over, crashing into a few cars on the road, missing the biker in the process

The delivery fellow got out of the way seconds before the impact, and netizens were amazed that nobody died

A deliveryman escaped with his life after a truck pummeled into a road in Cape Town. Image: CapeTalk

The driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle in the Cape Town CBD, and the car overturned, ploughing into several vehicles.

Miraculously, nobody died in the horrific incident captured on CCTV footage. Netizens were glad that nobody got injured as the accident frightened them and were happy that a Checkers Sixty60 guy barely escaped with his life.

Truck crashes into cars, delivery man escapes

The harrowing accident was caught on camera and was posted on CapeTalk’s Facebook page. The video, while short, is one of the most horrific fifteen seconds anyone had to endure watching.

In the clip, the Checkers Sixty60 driver is parked on the side of the road on a typical day. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a truck comes barrelling down the road, having already lost control as it enters the frame of the CCTV footage.

The lorry immediately capsizes, and moments before it does so, the driver realises the danger and runs for his life before the truck impacts. It hits a few cars on the road. According to the caption, the driver and four other people involved in the accident were taken to hospital. Click on this link to watch the video.

Netizens glad nobody died in horrific crash

Netizens were shaken after seeing the video and thanked God that the deliveryman was not injured.

Tina Schilling commented:

“That no one was killed, pedestrians and all, is a miracle.”

Bevan Booysen asked:

“Did anyone see that tiny smart car escape death?”

Jamii Hamlin shared his thoughts.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt despite the damage, but I assume the result might see heavy trucks rerouted as a future precaution. In the '90s and '00s, I lived on Kloofnek for seven years, and I’ve seen several near misses along with homeless guys racing down on shopping trolleys between the traffic.”

Anthony Goodwin remarked:

“No doubt the truck driver didn’t engage low gear as they should. The road should also have vehicle slowing devices.”

Wala Peters wrote:

“I use this road very often, and nobody speeds down there. It might seem fast, but not racing down there.”

