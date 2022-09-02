A woman's prison story was shared by The Agenda Network on Facebook and had netizens glued to their screens

Jabu told a painful story of giving birth in a maximum prison and watching her child's health deteriorate before her eyes

She wished to give her child a different life from her own and eventually found a new start in church

A woman bared it all to the world and shared an interesting story of what it was like for her to give birth in jail and have to watch her child grow up in maximum prison.

Jabu told her experience of birthing her child in prison. Image: The Agenda Network/Facebook

Jabu was convicted of murder charges shortly after she let her anger dictate her actions.

At the time of her incarceration, she was already pregnant. Her family did not have much to give or money to support her during her time in prison. The baby's father distanced himself as well, and she had never felt more alone. It was just her and her baby in her belly. She wondered where God was when she got sentenced and lost her faith in Christ.

She warned viewers that prison is no child's play and that having to give birth in such a place is traumatic and painful. She remembers being transferred to a hospital because she was experiencing labour pains.

When she got to the hospital, her doctor asked the guards to uncuff her to operate on her cesarean, but they resisted as she was still considered to be a dangerous prisoner.

She said that having to leave the hospital and being locked up in the back of a state vehicle was the first time she looked at her life and thought about the kind of life she had brought her newborn baby into.

Jabu would look around and notice how other toddlers had adopted prison terms and thought to herself that she didn't want her child to adopt that life.

She was later transferred to a prison in Johannesburg that had more resources for prisoners with young children. But, the prison building was extremely cold, and even adults would have to pile up their whole wardrobes to block out the cold.

In prison, there is no medication supply, and prisoners must plan to get medication for themselves or their young ones. But her family was poor and was not able to assist her. The baby was constantly sick and had to get tested for tuberculosis at some point but luckily didn't have it.

One of the days, she had a visitor bring her money which is forbidden, so Jabu smuggled it in by hiding it inside her baby's clothes. She feels bad for having used her child in that way and vowed to take him out of prison before he picked up on bad behaviour.

When her child was around 2 years old, Jabu was released and met three women that kept visiting her and strongly wanted to befriend her. The women would come by her home and force her to join them at church which on one of the days, she agreed to as the ladies kept insisting.

She reflects on a day she was in church and felt a strong voice telling her to stand up and go to the front of the church while the pastor was praying for people, but her pride wouldn't let her. She says that the last she remembered was fighting off the urge to get up and walk to the front of the church, and the next thing she remembers kneeling down infront of the preacher who prayed for her.

Today, Jabu is born again and has changed her ways. She tries her utmost to control her temper and says she is on a different path in life where she is making decisions for the well-being of her child.

The Agenda Network posted the clip on Facebook, and people took to the comment section.

Take a look at the comments below:

Morwaswi Josh commented:

"This lady looks way and far opposite from the lifestyle she is narrating. She has that look of sweet church lady from deep rural areas. Well, they say never judge a book by its cover.

We are happy that you have seen the light eventually, and we wish that you remain in that light sis."

Zinhle Kubheka said:

"UNkulunkulu bekakuphi mawugwetshwa? (Where was God when you got arrested?)

You played God when you brutally murdered someone and made her drink detergents, and you expected no consequences for your actions?"

Mmabatho Mercy II wrote:

"The way Jabu is such a happy soul, laughing at her trauma. There is no way her temper won't rage to that level because you can never tell that she's angry until she kills you."

Nthabeleng Maseabo said:

"Many of you don't understand why she keep smiling. She is those kind of people who wear a smile outside but are broken on the inside."

Maureen Nkgathi shared:

Sis Jabu..wow thank you for sharing your experience with us because the outside world sometimes assumes that it is fun inside. Imagine if a child would grows up there and even becomes afraid of cars or dogs. I'm glad your partner understoodwhen you pleaded with him. I wish u well on your spiritual journey, and may God Bless you."

