A heartbroken woman shared a thread on Twitter where she revealed how she came to find out about her husband's affair

Hellen Hassim was not in the right state of mind after her father succumbed to cancer and needed someone she trusted to lean on, but he wasn't there

She said that she is yet to find closure and hoped that social media could help her find her peace again

Some say 'till death do us part' and 'through sickness and in health with giddy smiles, never expecting to have their vows tested in the marriage at some point.

Hellen Hassim's vows are being tested by her husband's actions, and she sought Twitter to help her find closure.

Hellen Hassim revealed her finding out about her husband's affair. Image: Hellen Hassim Madzhiga/Facebook

The traumatised woman said she would have never expected her loving and supportive husband to do her the way he did.

Shortly after putting her father, who succumbed to cancer, to rest, Hellen said her husband requested they travel back to their home. Hellen's husband was furthering his studies to become a specialist in the medical field at the time. In her Twitter thread, she remembers having to leave her mother, who was still sitting on the mat mourning her husband.

When they arrived in Nelspruit, her husband told her that he would be travelling to Pretoria for his training as usual.

She said:

"He told me how much he hated leaving me in that state but this was all for our future."

Shortly after his departure, Hellen was soaking herself in the bath when one of her friends sent her photos of her husband with another woman. Having the shock of her life, she dropped the phone in the water and all the evidence that was lost.

"I think I must have let out a scream and all I can remember is waking up in bed with my worried nannies hovering over me,

"Luckily my kids were in school so they were spared seeing me in that state," Hellen said.

After waking up and getting herself together, she hurried to the nearest MTN store to retrieve statements that revealed a number her husband called often and showed hour-long call durations. Using her contacts, she was able to find out that the number belonged to a woman who worked and stayed in Menyln, Pretoria.

Hellen then did some digging of her own and found the woman's account on Instagram.

In the thread, Hellen said:

"I found the lady and on one of her posts she had him there, but it was just his leg (I knew that boot).

"I just felt my whole right side going numb. I did not know it then but I was suffering a stroke."

Hellen called her doctor husband and told him that she was not feeling well and had dropped her phone in the bath. Her husband promised to return as soon as possible and would also bring her a new phone.

Eventually, her husband arrived, and as promised, he brought one of the top-notch cell phones on the market.

She confronted her husband, who denied ever having stepped out of their marriage. Boiling with anger, Hellen brought out all the evidence that she had collected. She knew the woman's name, surname, where she lived, her baby's name and and and...

"He’d be away from home for a week or two at a time, and he’d say goodnight to me at 17h00 because the medical course was gruelling. You'd understand why I never found it suspicious if you knew me.

"It was over a 2-year long period, but I never once expected him to do me like that," a broken-hearted Hellen penned.

And now, Hellen said she can never forgive her husband for breaking her trust. She believes that her father's spirit revealed her husband's infidelity.

She wrote:

"I did not care much about the affair. But going on a date and looking all happy in less than 48hrs of laying the man you called your dad to rest was just something I was not and still not willing to forgive."

Hellen is currently still married to her husband and said she is unwilling to break away from the life she has been accustomed to by her husband.

She said:

"I was 38-years then, and so afraid of starting all over again.

"I am keen on a job now, but the market is volatile," she added.

Take a look at what some tweeps had to say:

@BeatriceMag2 wrote:

"It's not too late you can reclaim your life. You're still that same woman. You might have gone through the worst, but that force to be reckoned with is still there, right inside of you. Please fight babe, if needs be go for counselling."

@Nokukha11305080 said:

"Yoh bathong I am in tears "

@WokeQueenSA1 commented:

"Men are Lucifer's angels. On the day of my wedding, I found out mine was hiding that he had a child with another woman. The side chick sent me a message telling me about their child on the day of my wedding."

@Hlooox shared:

"Askies, dear. My friend found out during lockdown that hubby has a child the same age as their second born. The child commitment suicide and the husband told her she needs to co-sign for a loan for the funeral."

@Lucialiberty asked:

"So you stayed for money and status. Currently, you are married for money, not love. So you can't get a job? You are destroying your soul, creating daddy issues for your children because of material things you can't live without. Comfort over peace?"

