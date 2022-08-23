An American YouTuber shared a funny video on her Instagram and the clip is going viral

Destene pranked her husband by taking money from his wallet and then lingering to see how he would react

The popular lady who posted playing a joke on her spouse tried her best to keep a straight face and her social media followers picked up on it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Destene and her husband truly gave their viewers cute couple goals in a clip where she unsuspectingly pranked her hubby by taking his money.

A mischievous American wife pranked her husband and took his money. Image: itsdestene_/Instagram

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the stunning woman walked into a bedroom where she found her hubby sitting in bed and diligently working on his laptop. Destene, dressed to the nines, strutted around the bed and bent down to pull out his wallet right next to where her hubby had been working.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At that point, her hubby's eyes look as if they are about to pop out of his head in total awe of what was happening.

Destene graciously sat down and flipped her hair over her shoulders, making sure her boo had a clear view of how much money she was taking from his wallet. She then counted a couple of notes, taking most of what had been in the wallet, and then returned the wallet from where she had found it.

Just as she was walking out of the room, her sarcastic hubby, who had seemingly made peace with what had just taken place, sarcastically asked his wife:

"Is that enough, or should I go to the bank to get you some more?"

And the lovely couple burst into laughter.

Take a moment to read up on some of the reactions to the YouTuber's viral Instagram prank video:

@tiarramonet commented:

"It was the giggle and shoulders for me."

@thehouseonhadley replied:

"How did you do this ish with a straight face?"

@nataliehawkinsmusic said:

"It’s the way you two can barely keep a straight face around each other! ☺️ He was quick with that response!"

@itssarahwithanh85 responded:

"I adore you two! #couplegoals"

@jasmine_nicole12 said:

"Girl where did you find him? I can’t find a man to take me down the street, let alone give me some money!"

Dancing traffic cop in viral video has Mzansi laughing out loud, peeps Impressed by man’s slick moves

In another story, Briefly News reported on hilarious traffic cops directing traffic.

A group of South Africans was travelling when they encountered a traffic cop. The exuberant man was seen doing his job with flashy dance moves.

Things can happen out of nowhere while you mind your business in your day-to-day life. Some of these things can be mundane, but sometimes, they can be quite funny and memorable, just like in this Facebook post.

The group sat in the car, perplexed and amused by the slick and energetic routine.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News