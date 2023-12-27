One woman shared a TikTok post and showed people her luxury car that got some snazzy upgrades that showed her love for Barbie

The lady in the TikTok video was proud to drive her personalised luxury vehicle after the amazing upgrades

Many people commented on the viral video complimenting the lady's fresh ride, which was all things girly

A woman showed people she got her car exactly how she wanted. The lady posted a video of herself driving.

A TikTok video shows a woman driving her Barbie Jeep. Image: @theselfmadebarb

Source: TikTok

The video of the whip received thousands of likes from impressed online. Many people could not get over the Jeep.

Barbie Jeep goesTikTok viral

A TikTok creator @theselfmadebarb showed people she got a black and pink Jeep. The main body was painted a matte black, and the door handles and other accents were pink. She also printed Barbie on the side door.

Watch the video:

SA applauds woman's personalised car

Online users could not get over the women's cute car. Many people commented that they enjoyed seeing her ride.

1998 said:

"So you are living my dream life..driving my dream car."

Rhulie gushed:

"I love this car."

traceyzeetkz commented:

"Oh my goodness my dream car with my favorite colours this is beautiful sisi."

Sanelisto exclaimed:

"Wow I love your car, that pink is dope. can I come and drive it."

NosieRondo added:

"Finally found my black Barbie community."

South Africa love to see women win

One woman went viral after showing off her life achievements. The lady had many people congratulating her.

Self-employed woman buys fancy new whip a year after getting laid off

Briefly News previously reported that a self-made US woman is spending all her money just the way she wants, flaunting snaps of her brand-new BMW online. The hard-working stunner lost her job last year but, with some entrepreneurial flair, was able to make a big success of her clothing business.

Many social media users could not believe the beautiful woman had earned enough money for the car from her clothing business alone, suggesting she may have an OnlyFans account.

Other more encouraging users happily congratulated Jada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News