A video of a traffic cop sharing some motivational words with a young motorist has been circulating online

The footage shows the officer speaking to the young man in a flashy ride and advising him against showing off his success in a flashy manner

The man appears to receive the advice with appreciation and Mzansi shared their thoughts on the incident

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A traffic cop was moved to share some wise words with a young motorist driving a fancy car he had stopped during a roadblock.

A young motorist got a motivational talk from a wise traffic cop. Image: @Abidoza_SA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by Twitter user @Abidoza_SA shows the officer speaking to the young man in the driver’s seat and advising him against showing off his success by splurging on expensive alcohol such as Hennessey or being flashy when in the township.

He tells the young man to go into the hood wearing a suit and looking nice to motivate his peers and others and show them that black people can be successful entrepreneurs and have thriving businesses.

The cop also advised him against competing with others to get the top and the man appeared to receive the advice well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tweet was captioned:

“Wise Words From This Grootman ❤️”

While some South African social media users appreciated that officer’s advice, others couldn’t help but poke fun at the possible reasons behind his motivational talk.

@NtombiMaduna3 said:

“Absolutely. We could be each other's reason to continue.”

@Tlou_regi shared:

“That time you want to drive off but you have to listen to the motivational speaker or else you get a ticket.”

@tamela_leevoy commented:

“The Hennessey part and competition advice proper, but the clothing nah fam, it brings a wrong narrative den u end up spending a lot of money on stupid things, imagine rocking up in the kasi on a random day in a suitbut I understand where he is coming from.”

@FlackoMax replied:

“I'd rather spend on a suit than Hennessey! Success is not the expensive bottle you pop, we have to change the narrative... You start popping bottle, you attract people who are just there for the benefits.”

@kaunda_bongi reacted:

“Cold drink can change police officer into a motivational speaker.”

@Mothibi_Phosa wrote:

“Inspiring words from a great man! Sometimes we need to hear such from a total stranger. It's a pity that some are seeing a driver's licence card whilst others are seeing a 'klipa' or 'cold drink' money! Anyway, I would have given him money (off camera) as a token of appreciation.”

Traffic cop directs cars with fresh moves in hilarious clip cheering up motorists

In another story, Briefly News reported that one traffic officer preoccupied car drivers as he maintained the road's order. A Tiktok user, oppies1969, shared the video of the happy policeman, and many cannot get enough.

Netizens enjoyed the video of the policeman who seemed to be fond of his job. The officer was happy to put on a show.

A TikToker, @oppies1969 stuck in traffic, showed how one eager traffic controller made the best of their job. In the video, the traffic officer can be seen rhythmically flailing his arms as he directs the traffic. Mzansi loves cheerful police officers, and this clip, with over 300 000 views, was a hit.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News