One dad in a TikTok video made sure to be there for his child, who was getting her hair done at a salon

The sweet TikTok post shows a little child getting her father's love and attention while hairdressers worked

People thought it was adorable to see the present dad do the most to be there for his kid to ensure he was comfy

One man inspired South Africa after showing up for his daughter. The little kid was all snuggled up while getting her hair done.

A TikTok video shows a father making sure his daughter had a good braiding experience. Image: @munhocilentz

The video of the father and daughter viral hit with more than 12 000 likes. There were more than 100 comments from people who loved seeing the tender moment.

Man comforts daughter

A TikTok video posted by @muhoxilentz shows a man cradling his daughter as she got her hair braided. The kid looked calm in the video despite the potential pain from the hair-pulling.

Watch the cute clip below.

SA applauds present dad

Online users thought that the video was sweet. People commented that the little kid looked like she felt safe with her dad.

kholofelorahab833 gushed:

"This is so beautiful, hle."

Teryal Matthys added:

"May you continue to be the phenomenal father that are you, she truly blessed to have such a wonderful experience with every little thing Dammit,"

zinhle applauded:

"Ncoooahh, love this."

lom said:

"The way she feels safe."

mer mer commented:

"My baby Dad can give us any money but not any time his financially available."

Sweetchicks added:

"Ibona bantu aba deserve i fathers day ke laba well done bhuti I love this."

