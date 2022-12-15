Not all men cheat and one man came forward to make this clear to the rest of the world

Twitter user @KelechiPhD shared how he got shamed by other men for remaining faithful

Other loyal men stood up to back their man up, and many women thanked them for their respect

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cheating is something most people think every man does, but apparently that ain’t true. One man made a statement that had loyal men from all over the world letting ladies know that faithful men exist.

Twitter user @KelechiPhD shared how he got shamed by other men for remaining faithful but he didnt care. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With social media, dating apps and too many options, cheating has become easier and more ‘normal’ than ever before.

Twitter user @KelechiPhD made a post in which he explained how some of his male friends believe he wasted the best years of his life being faithful, and he feels the complete opposite.

“There are men who never cheat. My friends have accused me of “wasting my bachelorhood” because when I travel, I don’t fornicate even though alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Cheating isn’t fashionable to some men. We exist.”

Faithful men rise, letting the world know not all men cheat

This man’s post had faithful men from all over the world stepping forward with pride. The comment section was refreshing and many women took time to thank these men for being respectful and setting a great example.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Anieti216 said:

“Facts. It's not worth it. People find it hard to believe that there are guys who turn down beautiful women.

@myworlduniq said:

“Choi! Godly men still exists. I shall be married to one in Jesus name.”

@prosperoden said:

“The beauty that comes with chastity. Got married at 40. Had no prior inti*ate experience because I was trained to see the beauty of a s*xually whole and undefiled man. Just welcomed our baby girl last month. The joy of exploring with your wife only. And yes, I met her chaste.

@GreatDGr8 said:

“Whenever I see your type, I give the Almighty God glory, because all hope is not lost with humanity. I thank God because there are people out there both men/women that still want to glorify God with their bodies. May the Grace of God continue to uphold you. ”

@Simply_Sanusi said:

“I can boldly say I've never indulge in adultery. I'm not a holy man, but there are things I don't simply do. And yes, I have the access, I simply chose not to.”

@IamHashBury said:

“Womanizing is an expensive business. Nobody will tell you this as a guy until you calculate the time and resources spent.”

Yoh: Saffas spill the tea on why they cheated and the reasons will have you shook

In related news, Briefly News reported that we at dared to ask a question many people don't want to know the answer to because sometimes ignorance is bliss. We asked:

"Have you ever cheated on your partner? Why did you do it?"

In fine style, Mzansi came out baring their souls and using a social media platform to air their dirty laundry. The comment section will have you in shock at the reasons people cheat and will make you feel like no one is safe from this five letter word, including you.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News