A woman took to social emdia to reveal that she has secretly helped her man save R700k

Twitter user @_LeratoMabuza claims she has been matching her man’s savings without him knowing

While some claimed this was not for them, many men asked God to bless them with a wife like this

A generous woman decided to help her husband pay off his car by matching his savings rand for rand, but kept it a secret. People feel this woman deserves wife of the year.

It is not easy to save money, especially in pressing economic times, but it is worth it. One woman wanted to do something special for her man, so she helped him save R700k without him knowing.

Twitter user @_LeratoMabuza took to social media to share that she has been matching the money her husband has been putting away, but secretly. He thinks he has saved R350k but he’s actually got a whopping R700k thanks to his wife.

He’s been saving for a new car and she can’t wait to let him know that he’ll be getting it sooner than expected.

“My hubby has been putting back money every month towards buying his new car tomorrow, and he saved up to R350k what he doesn't know is, he has R700k I have been secretly matching every Rand he has saved. He truly deserves it. Can't wait to see his new baby.”

Mzansi men pray for a wife like this

The people of Mzansi love what the woman has done. Some men took to the comment section, praying God blesses them with a wife like this.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@TinieSpecialKid said:

“I’m happy for you guys. But this could never be me ”

@pitsotsasanyane said:

“My congratulations are in order for you as lady, being a good partner to your husband, together you can achieve more. Let me tell, a man can give out everything as long he is respected and loved. You are heading to the right direction.”

@UphakamaM said:

“The best kind of wives to marry. Men must pray harder to get women like Lerato here.”

@TCOBOM said:

“Goals. Pure goals, but too much info for social media, with all the negative ones lurking and prying to make a quick buck off such.”

@Thami_Syazie said:

“️️️️ For the type of wife like you.”

