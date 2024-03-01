A young lady posted a video on social media where she celebrated her parents' relationship, which left many people in their feelings

The stunner revealed that her parents have been married for 29 years, and they are still in love with each other

The content creator's clip touched netizens as they rushed to her comments section to gush over her parents

A young South African woman took TikTok to celebrate her parents' relationship, and peeps were in awe.

A South African woman took to TikTok to celebrate her parents' 29th anniversary. Image:@kushhhhh003

Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates her parents on TikTok

In the footage posted by @kushhhhh003 on the video platform, the lady first posted an image of a tweet which read as follows:

"With two pictures define growth."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She then went on to showcase her parents' photos on their wedding day, including their recent image of them at an event where they were sitting. The dad wore a black suit, while the mom wore a pink set. The young lady's dad held an umbrella while his other hand wrapped around his wife's shoulders.

Taking to TikTok, @kushhhhh003 revealed in her caption that her parents were celebrating their 29th anniversary.

"My parents celebrated their 29th anniversary yesterday still in love, bandla."

Take a look at the video below:

SA shows the young lady's parents love

The video of the young stunner gathered over 186K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. People were in awe of the woman's parents's union as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages.

Lerato said:

"Heavy on the still in love."

Doris added:

"Her skin, her smile, everything she’s sooo pretty."

Musa305 wrote:

"You can tell that woman is well taken care of."

Real and Direct shared:

"The older Generation. Not with this one. We can only SBWL."

Llama simply said:

"Love this for them."

Minnie Dlamini celebrates parents' 34th wedding anniversary with moving post

Briefly News previously reported on the media personality who shared on Instagram that her mom and dad were celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

She posted a lovely picture of her rents to mark the special day and penned a touching message about their enduring love.

"Happy Anniversary to my amazing parents, 34 years Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is always!"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News